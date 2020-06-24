SEABROOK — With Fourth of July celebrations canceled in communities across the country, New Hampshire fireworks sales have exploded. The flipside is that police departments are trying to crack down where use is illegal.
In the past month since it reopened, Phantom Fireworks at 1 Chevy Chase Road in Seabrook has been handling "at least 10 times the amount of sales," but with about a quarter of its employees, manager April Walton said.
"Every single week, sales have been like the week of July Fourth," she said, adding that it has been difficult to bring employees back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said many employees want to continue receiving unemployment benefits and have opted not to rush back.
The employees who did return are "beat" and so the store has recently brought on extra help. Employees are also trying to keep up with public health guidelines in terms of keeping the store extra clean and enforcing social distancing. While masks are not required for customers, they are recommended, and about 80% of customers wear them, Walton said.
"We're seeing a much larger demand this year" for fireworks, Walton said. "The numbers are up considerably."
The company believes this sales increase is because of fireworks show cancellations and "pent-up energy due to months of quarantine."
"For a city or town to have a huge show with mass gatherings of people, it's much safer for them to come here and buy fireworks and have them in their backyard with small groups of people," Walton said, adding that people should know the laws of their state before bringing fireworks home.
Walton, who has worked at the store for 32 years, said she knows the laws well and acknowledges that a lot of people from out of state have summer homes in New Hampshire, but each municipality has its own rules and customers should do their research before assuming what's legal in their state.
For anyone with questions, the store does have a book from the state Fire Marshal's Office that is referred to for legal inquiries.
New Hampshire residents make up only about a quarter of customers, while the rest are split predominantly between Connecticut and Rhode Island, Walton said. The store also sees residents of New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.
With this in mind, many area police departments have released statements reminding people where fireworks are illegal, including Massachusetts.
Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said his department is in a "unique position" because it borders New Hampshire and many tourists and summer residents take advantage of that to purchase fireworks.
"We get a lot of complaints about fireworks," he said, adding that the department does its best to "work with people," rather than arrest them immediately.
"If we have to go back multiple times, we will enforce it," Fowler said, adding that it can sometimes be difficult to locate the source of fireworks explosions.
In addition to the noise and annoyance it causes to both humans and pets, it is also a fire and safety hazard, he said. The department has responded to issues in the past relating to fireworks damaging other people's property, including roofs.
"We've already gotten more complaints about fireworks this year than we usually do at this time of year," Fowler said. "It's starting up already."
In separate statements this week, the police and fire departments in Rowley and West Newbury reminded residents that "it is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks of any kind in Massachusetts, including Class C fireworks, which are sometimes falsely called 'safe and sane fireworks.' Class C fireworks include sparklers, party poppers, snappers, firecrackers, spinners, cherry bombs and more. Additionally, residents are prohibited from purchasing fireworks elsewhere and transporting them into the state."
More information can be found at www.mass.gov/doc/fireworks-safety-1/download.
