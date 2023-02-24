This had piqued my interest for some time. Could it possibly be true?
As I passed the Maudslay Arts Center on my walk each day several years ago, I observed a small herd of dairy cows in the pasture behind – two black-and-white Holsteins, two brown Jerseys and a lone brown-and-white specimen, possibly a Guernsey or an Ayrshire.
Here’s where it gets interesting. While the herd as a whole tended to stay in the same area of the pasture, feeding on the grass or even lying down, the Holsteins and the Jerseys almost always stayed particularly close to their own, leaving the Guernsey/Ayrshire as the Lone Ranger.
(Disclaimer: I have a soft spot in my heart for Jerseys, for my grandfather once had a small dairy farm of Jerseys in Lyndonville, Vermont. Jerseys, by the way, are known for the richness of their milk vs. the greater quantity produced by Holsteins.)
Could cows possibly be biased in favor of their own breeds? and how do they tell? By sight? By smell? By genetic disposition? By little quirks in behavior?
I just had to find out, so one day I flagged down one of the Colbys of Colby Farms when he was driving by in his pickup truck while I was walking along Gypsy/Hoyts Lane.
The Colbys supplied the small herd to the Maudslay pasture over the years, though the operation has since closed down and the barbed wire fencing partially removed.
“This may sound like a silly question,” I began that day, “but as I walk by Maudslay each day, I notice that the Holsteins stay together, the Jerseys stay together, and the Guernsey or Ayrshire tends to be alone. Do cows discriminate?”
“It’s an Ayrshire,” he noted. “Yes, they do. They’ll mix together in a herd, but they hang together. It’s just like in nature. Cardinals stay together. Blue jays stay together. That’s just the way it is.”
“Why is that?”
“I don’t know,” he replied. “It’s just the way it is.”
Without a definitive answer, we parted ways, and I finished my walk.
I began to wonder what this says about animal, including human, behavior in general. Do we prefer to stick with our own kind? Could that really be? For what purpose?
Going back to Charles Darwin and “The Origin of Species,” I suppose it may have something to do with survival of the species and the breeds within. We compete with others for natural resources. We feel safer/more powerful with our own.
The human herd, too, often divides into ethnic enclaves. In these cases, there must be some comfort in preserving the old ways, in sharing in a common culture, in knowing one’s neighbors, even in having an opportunity to first establish oneself in a new country while in a more familiar, comfortable environment.
With humans, however, we work to expand beyond this. In most societies, there is a mixing, a cultural melting pot in which we pick and choose the best from each other’s cultures.
The United States is such a society, created by immigrants from around the world. We are richer for that tapestry of threads woven into a common whole. It makes little sense to self-isolate.
And yet, conflict still arises at times because of the differences. That is, I suppose, part of the process – the melting pot. Out of the debate comes some common ground, elevating the well-being of the whole.
Even the cow breeds, while keeping close to each other in their little subgroups, still stay with the larger herd, perhaps in recognition of strength in numbers against potential predators despite centuries of domestication.
We, too, as a species, have recognized the benefit of cooperation in sharing a finite planet, though national interests sometimes come into conflict, even to the point of war.
While the march of civilization is slow and may be inconsistent, it is in the long term toward cooperation. Yet some biological traits remain deeply ingrained. This takes time.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
