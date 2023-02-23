A few months ago, I attended a networking event. A gentleman stood up and gave his 90-second introduction and told the group his favorite time to give his elevator pitch was in February.
He said, “Nothing says I love you like a life insurance policy.” The room got a solid laugh out of his statement, but they laughed because we all know it’s true.
February is the month of “love,” or what I’ve always referred to it as “Single Awareness Day.” Tiptoeing around the scary topic is a tactic for many because who wants to think the worst.
But at the end of the day, we need to have our papers in order – because you never know. My mom is a retired registered nurse. She rarely talked about work. Once I was older, I understood why she didn’t want to scare me with what she saw in the emergency room or on other floors she worked in.
When I was in my teens, I finally asked her about her job. To this day, I can’t unhear what she said. Her patients were happy, healthy, young, old, married, single, a sibling, a niece, a friend to someone and loved by many – until “the accident” or “the diagnosis” and in the worst cases – until they were no more.
In my 20s, my sister’s cat bit me. It hurt, but it was manageable. Three days later, I was in the ER with cat scratch fever (until then I thought it was just a song).
According to my doctor, had I waited two more hours, it would have traveled to my lymph nodes and developed into sepsis. Writhing in unbelievable pain, I mistakenly handed the woman at the desk my dental card. A few months later, I received an insane bill. Untangling that mess took months and the process was miserable, all because I handed the hospital the wrong card.
I’ve gone into so many homes to help people get their affairs in order, not because they needed it now, but because they love their family so much, they want to make sure their loved ones will be OK should anything unexpected and unwelcome darken their door. As the saying goes, “Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”
The last thing I want to do is spread doom and gloom in this fabulous month of celebrating how most of us arrived on this bouncy ball of a planet.
I am just asking, if heaven forbid, something unplanned were to happen to you, would your loved ones know where to find your passwords?
Is there a will in place so money doesn’t get held up in probate court? Do your family or friends know who to contact for XYZ? If bills are on auto pay, can they access the accounts to pay them or stop payment? Do you own a fireproof safe?
Side note, every home should own a fireproof safe for important documents such as your Social Security card, passports, birth certificates, photos, your will, etc. If you do, do your loved ones know the code to get in or find the key?
Many families have a spot to meet if the house were to catch fire. They have a “safe word” so the kids will know if it’s OK to get into someone’s car for a ride. If you forgot your key to the house, does everyone know where to find the spare? These are the big, but smaller things.
Are you, your parents, your kids prepared to help you or each other should the uninvited shadow jump out and say, “Boo?” Are you organized enough that the lights may be switched on quickly or will they stumble in the dark looking for the switch?
I genuinely hope you take this article to heart and had emphasized the O in love on Valentine’s Day because you and your family are worth the time it takes to set them on the right and direct path that light switch or at the very least a night-light.
Corrin Bomberger is the owner of Simple Organizing Solutions LLC. She lives in Newburyport.
