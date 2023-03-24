The theme of this year’s Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” As the newly appointed director of women’s services at Link House, Inc. I wanted to take a moment to talk about the story of women and mental health, share some of the challenges women are facing, and give a few tips to help women take care of their mental health.
I feel fortunate to have the honor of working each day at the Maris Center for Women and the Women’s Independent Sober Housing (WISH). The Maris Center in Salisbury has been offering a safe and supportive residential program for almost 25 years. WISH, located in Newburyport, is celebrating its third anniversary. We are proud of the 50-plus women ages 18 to 72 focusing on recovery and thankful for our caring team that helps them in their journeys.
Women living on the planet in 2023 have to face a plethora of challenges every day including isolation, loneliness, access to affordable housing, pay inequity, pressure to be perfect, body image issues, and ageism. Many of the women in our care also have to deal with substance use disorder, trauma, co-occurring mental illnesses, and domestic violence.
As a clinician with over a decade and a half of experience, I have discovered that planting and tending to a garden is a rehabilitation tool with a myriad of physical and social benefits for people with substance use disorder. This year we will be planting gardens at The Maris Center and WISH. They will give our women projects to focus on out in the fresh air that are immersive and collaborative. In my experience, gardens are magical places offering a welcome respite from the pressures of everyday life. Being out in the fresh air, enjoying nature, taking care of plants and flowers, and connecting with other people are some of the wellness benefits of gardening.
Here are a few ways I observe how we help women in our programs that every woman can learn from:
Getting professional help for your mental health lays a solid foundation. Building a mental wellness toolkit under professional supervision is worth the effort as you can carry it forever. Link House, Inc. has a Center for Behavioral Health & Addiction Treatment Services that is a great resource.
Join or build a community. I love seeing our women sharing a meal, participating in a book group, and watching tv together. Belonging to a community helps us feel supported and safe, gives meaning to our lives, and allows us to practice acceptance.
Practice self-care. Whether you take a long walk, call a friend, or learn the joy of saying no to things that no longer suit you, put self-care at the top of your list. Self-care can help you manage anxiety and stress, increase your energy, and improve your health.
Volunteer. Volunteering is one of the best elixirs for you and the world. We encourage our women to volunteer in the community. Whether you lend a helping hand to a neighbor or volunteer at a local non-profit organization, the experience will provide a sense of community, help build your social skills, bolster your self-esteem, and give you a sense of purpose.
Spend time in nature. Unplug from technology and spend more time in nature. Along with improving your mood and mental health, befriending Mother Nature has cognitive benefits and improves your emotional well-being.
Celebrate your authentic self. We all need to unmask and find a safe spot to show people who we are. Surround yourself with people (and animals) who see and celebrate your authentic self.
Plant a garden of hope. If you take my advice and plant a few seeds this spring, take a moment to stand in the garden and reflect on the places where you feel hopeful. Visit them often. As author Barbara Kingsolver wisely said, “The very least you can do in your life is figure out what you hope for. And the most you can do is live inside that hope. Not admire it from a distance but live right in it, under its roof.”
If you or someone you know would like to talk about women’s services, call me at 978-462-2595 x 405. For professional about mental health services, I invite you to call our Center for Behavioral Health & Addiction Treatment Services at 978-834-6583.
Sharon Roberts is director of women’s services at Link House, Inc.
