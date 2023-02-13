In your body, free radicals are as much terrorists as their human counterparts in the world at large. Your body has natural defenses that scavenge and neutralize free radicals, but perhaps not enough.
What are free radicals?
Free radicals are a byproduct of your body’s turning food into the energy you need for daily life. Free radicals come in different sizes and shapes, but they have in common the absence of one electron. Free radicals feel incomplete, and constantly seek to steal an electron from other stable chemicals.
Why is this a problem?
The problem is that stealing an electron from your DNA can change the nature and function of the genes in unpredictable ways. Any of your cell membranes – proteins, neurons and more – may be affected, leading to a chain reaction of further destruction.
This may be minor, but could lead to crippling or life-threatening conditions such as neuron death leading to Parkinson’s disease.
Is there no help?
There is plenty of help. Your body makes enzymes called antioxidants that gobble up free radicals and render them harmless. To do this, your body needs nutrient raw materials that come from the food you eat.
Many foods are high in antioxidants, mainly those with vitamins E and C, as well as beta carotene and a trace amount of selenium. Good examples are nuts and seeds; fish oils; vegetable oil; whole grains; and assorted fruits and vegetables.
There is one outstanding nutrient-rich food that is hardly ever mentioned.
Enter chocolate! Money doesn’t grow on trees, but chocolate does, and its name is Theobroma cacao.
If you like chocolate, you’ll appreciate its name, which comes from the Greek Theos, meaning God, and broma, meaning food; my friend declares eating chocolate to be a religious experience! The tree produces cacao beans, the main ingredient in chocolate.
So, what’s it good for?
Chocolate has an abundance of antioxidants that come from flavonol. Flavanols help lower blood pressure, facilitate blood flow to the brain, and reduce blood clots. and guys, research suggests that eating foods high in flavonoids reduces ED as you age; folklore is clear that chocolate is an aphrodisiac.
Chocolate makes you feel good, perhaps because it leads to production of a protein, BDNF, that preserves brain neurons, and converts other cells into neurons. It’s nutritious to a fault, containing fiber, iron, magnesium, manganese, potassium, phosphorous and selenium. It increases levels of HDL and reduces LDL cholesterol.
Further, just as probiotics are good for health, prebiotics are important to nourish good bacteria in your gut. The good news: Chocolate is prebiotic.
Just any chocolate?
The benefits of chocolate are in the cacao beans. Roasting, grinding, refining, fermenting, and more, are used to reduce their bitterness, and additives like refined sugar contribute to the flavor you’re used to. Many of those processes and additives detract from the benefits of the original cacao beans.
Mixing milk with chocolate, for example, neutralizes its antioxidant properties. Good for you is dark chocolate containing much of the original cacao. I prefer the 80 percent dark chocolate that comes from Equal Exchange containing cacao, raw cane sugar and vanilla beans.
Finally ...
Valentinus, St. Valentine, was a third century Roman saint. Little is known about him, but he has long been associated with courtly love. He was martyred by Emperor Claudius II on Feb. 14, 269.
Perhaps it was for trying to convert Claudius to Christianity, but others say it was for helping Christian couples marry.
Whatever the truth, this Valentine’s Day, and every day, treat your sweetheart to some healthy meds disguised as dark chocolate bars.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Bob Keller lives in Newburyport.
