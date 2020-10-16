NEWBURY – An Ashland man was ordered by a judge not to use social media after police say he sent an obscene image to an officer he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Jeffrey R. Thibault, 27, of Eliot Street was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court on charges of sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter following his arrest Sept. 10. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 17.
Thibault sent a message July 2 on a social media chat site that often attracts people looking for "illicit sexual conduct with children," according to a police report.
Newbury Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski, posing as a 14-year-old girl, responded and struck up a conversation with Thibault.
Thibault asked if they could move the conversation to SnapChat, a popular message-based social media site, and Wojtkowski agreed.
Wojtkowski was able to obtain Thibault's name and email address. Thibault then sent a selfie, allowing Wojtkowski to compare the photo to Thibault's Registry of Motor Vehicles photo.
The conversation quickly became sexual in nature and at one point, Wojtkowski asked Thibault if he wanted to teach "her" about sex.
"To which he responded, hahahahaha, yeah, why not. I think it's fun," Wojtkowski wrote in his report, adding that he gave Thibault a chance to stop chatting.
"However, he stated that he wanted to continue," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Eventually, Thibault sent Wojtkowski a photo of his genitals.
On July 9, Thibault sent Wojtkowski a message asking if "she" had plans on July 12 and would want to go for a drive. The conversations about meeting did not continue.
Based on the image and messages, Wojtkowski obtained a warrant to track Thibault's computer. On Sept. 8, Wojtkowski obtained another warrant to search Thibault's Ashland home and to seize any evidence.
Two days later, aided by Ashland police, Wojtkowski served the warrant, seized evidence and charged Thibault, according to his report.
