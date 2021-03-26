SALISBURY — The housing market in town has been heating up over the past three years and it's not showing any signs of slowing down.
"We've got people calling all the time," Director of Assessing Cheryl Gorniewicz said. "They want to relocate here and they want to know if there are any projects or places we could steer them toward."
The COVID-19 pandemic has not had an adverse effect on home sales in Salisbury, according to Gorniewicz.
"We have not seen a negative downturn as a result of COVID last year," she said. "We still have not seen any downturn this year. The sales that are coming in in our first quarter of 2021 are typically above the current assessments, which are based on 2019 sales."
She said the average single-family home value in Salisbury for fiscal 2021 is $437,000, up from $410,000 in fiscal 2020 and $385,000 in fiscal 2019.
Six of the new condominiums at 211 Beach Road were sold before they had been completed, Gorniewicz said.
"There were four across the street on Old County Road and it was the same thing," she said. "They were also single-family homes on North End Boulevard that sold for $600,000 and all sold before the process was finished."
Gorniewicz began working with the town in 1997 and said a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront lot was selling for $65,000 then.
"Now, that lot, in the same location, is selling for between $800,000 and $900,000," Gorniewicz said.
She has also heard from many new homeowners that they came to Salisbury from large cities such as Boston and New York City.
"People are happy to live in this community and you get a big bang for your buck," she said. "Our tax rate is fairly low and the values for what you get here you could very well pay $100,000 more in a neighboring community for the same tract of land. These people have been paying for more than asking price and also getting into a bidding war because the inventory is so low. They also wanted out of the city."
Plenty of city dwellers had enough of metropolitan life during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, according to Gorniewicz.
"I've had a couple of people tell me that they bought sight unseen," she said. "They had relatives that were in the area and they looked at it on a website. A couple of people also said to me, 'Once we go over the bridge over to Newburyport, it's too much of a city for us now.'"
Gorniewicz said 60 days is a long time for a home to be on the market in Salisbury.
"This is kind of unheard of," she said. "I saw a few on the market over the past couple of days where one was on the market for three days and one was only on for two weeks. In my opinion, when you have a community like Salisbury, the combination of the beach and the riverfront, which has access for boating. You also have the state reservation and the rail trails, and our commitment to open space as well as the new, modern library and our excellent public safety. And our schools are great."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
