An assistant clerk magistrate from Haverhill District Court was nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday as clerk magistrate of Newburyport District Court.
Kerrin D’Arcangelo Costello has worked in the trial court system since 1997, first as a probation officer in the Essex County Juvenile Court for about 10 years and later as probation officer-in-charge at Salisbury Office of Community Corrections.
She became an assistant clerk magistrate in 2016. She holds a master’s of education from UMass Boston and an English degree from the University of Vermont, and began her career in the Child Support Enforcement Division of the Department of Revenue, according to a resume filed with the Governor’s Council.
The Governor’s Council, which vets and votes on judicial nominees, did not immediately schedule a public hearing on Wednesday due to scheduling uncertainty caused by the coronavirus emergency. North Shore Councilor Eileen Duff said Costello’s interview will be held within the next couple of weeks.
Costello’s husband is former Rep. Michael Costello, who served six terms in the House and is now a partner at Boston law firm Smith, Costello & Crawford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.