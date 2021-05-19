Assistant principal leaving Salisbury Elementary for Chelmsford position    

CHELMSFORD – Theresa Gilbert, the assistant principal and literacy/mathematics educator at Salisbury Elementary School, was named principal of South Row Elementary School in Chelmsford, Superintendent Jay Lang said Thursday. Gilbert, a Merrimac resident, will begin her new position July 1.
News of Gilbert's pending departure comes as the Amesbury school superintendent announced Tuesday Salisbury Elementary Principal James Montanari had accepted the job as principal of Amesbury Elementary School.
Montanari is completing his 16th year as Salisbury Elementary's principal.
Gilbert, who holds an MBA from Framingham State, was named assistant principal at Salisbury Elementary in July 2017 where she led the Instructional Support Team which designed, recommended and monitored interventions to meet student needs. She also evaluated teachers and staff and provided feedback through modeling and co-teaching, according to a press release.
In addition, she also served as Salisbury Elementary's Title I director, writing grant proposals, managing budgets and optimizing staff and resources.
Before accepting the assistant principal role, Gilbert taught sixth grade from 2010-17; worked from 2007-10 as Title I math teacher for grades 2-5; was a library assistant at The Governor's Academy in Byfield and a reading tutor at Cashman Elementary School in Amesbury.
Gilbert is replacing Dr. Molly McMahon who was hired as program director for leadership development for the Roche Center at Boston College.
