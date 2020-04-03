Assisted Living Center residents hope to receive cards

SALISBURY — A local assisted living complex is looking to make the lives of its residents a little bit brighter during a time of social distancing.
Hallmark has been giving away free greeting cards to send to people who may be shut in because of the coronavirus crisis.
Assisted Living Center-Salisbury President Arthur Signorelli said his facility has not been allowing visitors for the past two weeks.
“At first, it was fairly traumatic but we are getting used to it,” Signorelli said. “We are continuing to explain to them what is going on and they understand it. It was more frightening in the beginning when they thought that they would just be held up in their rooms and not seeing anybody.”
Many Assisted Living Center-Salisbury residents wouldn’t mind getting a card from even a complete stranger, he said.
“We just want them to know they are not forgotten on the outside,” Signorelli said. “I’m sure there’s some people who have some boxes that they have never used at home. They could get into those and send them out.”
Signorelli is encouraging people to go to https://greetings.hallmark.com/careenough/?mc=T_V_NA_NA_032720_ED_NA_GRT_million_cards to receive their free cards by mail and then send them to an Assisted Living Center-Salisbury resident at 19 Beach Road, Salisbury MA, 01952.
“We wanted to take advantage of that offer,” Signorelli said. “So we are trying to encourage people to send some cards to either our residents or to a specific resident. We can also pass them along to a resident who does not receive much mail. It is really nice to know that somebody is thinking of them.”
Card writing has become a lost art in these days of text messaging and email, according to Signorelli.
“It really has become too easy to send a text and not put an ounce of effort into what somebody might have just given you as a gift acknowledging the amount of effort that they actually put into finding it for you, buying it and giving it to you,” Signorelli said. “It’s just too easy now and there is no thought to it. Sitting down and writing a note — it’s something that people will keep for years.”
