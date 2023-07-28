NEWBURYPORT — A local firefighter and his wife spent roughly 10 days helping the victims of recent flooding in Vermont and said they remain humbled and honored to be in a position to assist.
Earlier this month, Vermont experienced historically bad flooding after days of heavy rain, leaving the state with some of the most devastating destruction it has ever faced. Homes were inundated with water, roads damaged to the point where they had to be closed for repair, and at least one person died.
Newburyport firefighter Fred Elwell and his wife, Laureen Elwell, are K-9 handlers assigned to Massachusetts Task Force 1, which works through the federal Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Laureen Elwell is a K-9 search specialist who works with a 5-year-old German shepherd named Sasha, while Fred Elwell works with a dog named Ryker.
Although Sasha is a certified human remains detection dog, Ryker still needs to be certified and was unable to make the trip to Vermont. Ryker does, however, remain an available resource to the Newburyport Fire Department and he and Fred Elwell remain ready to tap at any moment.
On July 10, Fred Elwell made the trip as a search specialist and he and his wife headed to the Colchester area, just east of Lake Champlain. The couple spent the next nine days assisting relief with efforts.
“There were washed-out homes and flooded areas where people were stranded and needed to be rescued by boat operators and so forth,” Laureen Elwell said. “There were also searches that needed to happen with missing people or people who were either unaccounted for or reported to have been in one place that may have been flooded and lost. That’s where the dogs come into play.”
Roads and railroads were completely washed out in some areas, according to Laureen Elwell, who said entire portions of some roadways were missing.
“There was some areas that were far more affected than others and there were a lot of people who were concerned but weren’t quite as affected as others,” she said.
“There also were a lot of people who, quite honestly, I think were in shock and just weren’t sure how they were going to proceed because their home might be gone or all of their worldly possessions may be damaged or gone,” she added. “They also didn’t know what they’ll be doing for work and all of those things.”
Cell phone service was spotty in the Colchester area, making things even more difficult, according to Laureen Elwell.
“They were wondering how they were going to get food in there when their road was washed out down the street and now they’re surrounded by water,” she said. “Electricity and water were also gone.”
The Elwells’ search required that they keep moving, so they had to take everything in, moment by moment.
“There were times when everywhere you look, there’s just nothing but destruction and you can’t have the big-picture mindset,” Laureen Elwell said. “You have to have some level of that but you also have to focus on, ‘This is the house I need to search. This is the area.’ and you can’t let it overwhelm you.”
Sasha and the Elwells ended up taking part in at least three missions, searching for people who were either missing or appeared to have been swept into a river, as well as one where the victims appeared to have washed into Lake Champlain.
Laureen Elwell said Sasha alerted her of two people in different locations in their searches but she and her husband were not sure what happened to them.
“If the K-9 alerts us of a spot, we mark that and somebody else will come in, then we head off to the next mission,” Fred Elwell said. “So we really don’t know what happened with them.”
But the Elwells said they were able to help a lot of people along the way, just by answering a few questions.
“You feel good when you’re able to help people but you’re mostly just moving on,” Fred Elwell said.
The Elwells said they received plenty of thanks from Vermonters but Laureen added that she is just happy to know she helped people during the worst moments of their lives.
“We give people piece of mind at the very least,” she said. “We can also let them know that they are not alone and there are people who care and want to help them.”
Laureen Elwell added that she was honored to be able to do what she could.
“Being a part of something greater than myself really makes me feel good,” she said. “But I also learn so much each time, each mission and each day.”
Fred Elwell agreed with his wife.
“I can take some of the talents I learned from Newburyport Fire and be able to use that somewhere else,” he said. “Then, I can bring the things I learned out on deployment, back here and help train our guys. I can also bring something to the table if we have a lost child or something like that here in Newburyport.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.