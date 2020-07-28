Association of Women Artists honors NHS graduate Carmela Murphy      

NEWBURYPORT – The National Association of Women Artists, Inc., Massachusetts Chapter, has announced that Carmela Murphy of Newburyport is one of its three scholarship recipients.
Murphy is a 2020 graduate of Newburyport High School and will be attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She will receive a $1,500 scholarship based on her overall achievements in art, academics, community and extracurricular work. Murphy’s award is underwritten by Signature Consulting, www.sigconsult.com. Wrileidy Lopez of Lawrence and Hallie Gagnon of Peabody were also awarded $1,500 scholarships by the association.
The National Association of Women Artists is based in New York City and was founded in 1889 as a not-for-profit organization of professional women in fine art. The association promotes culture and education in the visual arts, including exhibition, scholarship, and the curation of historical archives. While encouraging contemporary and emerging artists, it honors and continues the long and important contribution of women to the history of American culture and art.
For more on the Massachusetts chapter, go to www.nawama.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.