WEST NEWBURY — International award-winning astronomer Kevin Manning leads a virtual blast through the cosmos this month, courtesy of GAR Memorial Library.
On a mission to generate scientific interest and literacy, Manning explores the universe describing celestial objects and how they were formed.
His presentation, “Astronomy for Everyone: Size & Scale of the Universe,” is slated for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required at https://westnewburylibrary.org, with a Zoom link and an information packet emailed to participants 24 hours prior to the event.
Manning is a Wright Fellow and an Einstein Fellow who has consulted for NASA and worked with the Brookhaven National Laboratory and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics on the Chandra X-ray Observatory space shuttle launch.
He has presented workshops over the years at libraries, observatories and science centers, including Tufts University, State University of New York at Stony Brook, the National Science Teachers Association’s National Convention, the American Association for the Advancement of Science Breakfast with Scientists, and the National Park Service.
Library Director Corinn Flaherty and her staff are offering limited, in-person services on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For now, visits are kept to a maximum of 30 minutes.
The building is open for computer use; scanning, faxing and copying; and browsing the collections in the adult stacks, teen area, audio room and Friends of the Library bookshop.
Browsing the Children’s Room is by appointment only for a single family or household. All children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To book an appointment for the Children’s Room, email ask@westnewburylibrary.org or call the library at 978-363-1105. Email requests are not confirmed until a confirmation email is sent.
Services not available include toys and computers in the Children’s Room; the Reading Room and newspapers; the study and work tables; in-person library programs and most seating.
Patrons who cannot keep their appointments are asked to call ahead and cancel so someone else can use the service.
Curbside pickup continues for anyone who chooses not to enter the building on these days: Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Masks are required for everyone over 2 years old and social distancing will be maintained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.