ATG donates to food pantry in Seabrook

SEABROOK — With a continued need for food putting a strain on local food pantries, Advantage Truck Group is expanding its annual Haulin’ 4 Hunger program.
Nonperishable items are being donated to the food pantries, including in Seabrook where ATG is located on Stard Road.
Mike Ramian, parts director for ATG, visited the Rockingham Community Action food pantry on Friday to deliver 100 boxes of pasta and 100 jars of sauce to help local residents in need.
Food pantry volunteer Hillary McCarthy said in a press release that the food pantry on Lafayette Road is the only one in the Seacoast area open every day and that its guests are able to take as much food as they need, making bulk donations like the one from the Haulin’ 4 Hunger program important to meet the ongoing need.
ATG launched Haulin’ 4 Hunger in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, in 2012 to provide fresh meals to those in need during the holiday season, but has expanded to help food pantries throughout the year.
In the most recent round of donations, ATG is also delivering food to pantries in Lebanon and Manchester; Westminster, Vermont; and Westfield and Raynham, Massachusetts.
“We are grateful for the continued support and involvement in Haulin’ 4 Hunger shown by our employees, customers and business partners and the community of giving it has created,” said Kevin Holmes, president and CEO of ATG.
“It is through their dedication that we are able to expand this program to help meet the year-round need and address the serious problem of food insecurity in our communities across New England,” he said.
