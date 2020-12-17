NEWBURY — An Attleboro man who thought he was meeting a teen girl for sex Wednesday morning was instead greeted by local police and charged with child enticement and other offenses.
Kyle Beauchemin, 43, was also charged with seven counts of providing obscene matter to a minor and disseminating obscene matter. He was arraigned later Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail, according to Newbury police.
Assisting local police were members of the Attleboro, Georgetown, West Newbury, Salisbury and Ipswich police along with state police troopers and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Beauchemin's arrest is the culmination of a month-long investigation spearheaded by Newbury police Detective Sgt Aaron Wojtkowski. Over the years, his efforts have led to the arrests and convictions of several men who frequent online chat rooms and social media apps looking to connect with teen girls.
