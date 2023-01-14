NEWBURY — An Attleboro man was sentenced to two years of probation for sending a pornographic image to who he thought was a teenage girl but turned out to be an undercover police officer.
Michael Ladouceur, 32, pleaded guilty earlier this week to two charges in Newburyport District Court: sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter.
While on probation, Ladouceur must stay off social media sites, register with the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board, and not have unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 years old.
Prior to the sentencing, Ladouceur’s attorney, Brian Roman, told Judge Allen Swan that his client was eager to put the matter behind him and move on.
“I think he’s very much learned his lesson,” Roman said.
In his police report, then-Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski wrote that on May 16, 2019, he was tipped off by an Arizona police detective that Ladouceur contacted him in an online chat room for children and was making inappropriate comments.
The Arizona officer posed as a 14-year-old on the chat site and despite telling Ladouceur he was speaking to a young teen, the Attleboro man continued the chat.
Wojtkowski was recently promoted to deputy police chief in Newbury.
The Arizona detective alerted Wojtkowski to the chats and he began looking into the account and identified Ladouceur as the owner based on Registry of Motor Vehicles information. Wojtkowski then chatted with Ladouceur through the website.
Over several hours, they exchanged messages with Ladouceur’s becoming more sexually graphic.
On May 17, Ladouceur sent Wojtkowski a sexually graphic image “despite knowing that he was sending an illicit image to someone he believed was 14 years of age,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski did more digging into Ladouceur’s whereabouts and was able to pinpoint his computer’s internet protocol address and internet provider. Both led the detective to Ladouceur’s Attleboro home.
After getting a warrant to seize and search Ladouceur’s phone, Wojtkowski and an Attleboro police officer went to where he worked and interviewed him. When Wojtkowski demanded he turn over his phone, Ladouceur tried to manipulate the screen in a possible attempt to destroy evidence.
“I attempted to take control of Mr. Ladouceur’s hands. He was given verbal commands to comply however he continued to struggle. I used a compliance technique in order to get Ladouceur’s phone from his hand. The phone had to be pried from his hand,” Wojkowski wrote in his report, adding that two knives were also taken from him.
Although not under arrest, Ladouceur was driven to the Attleboro police station, where he spoke to Wojkowski. During the interview, Ladouceur admitted that he contacted underaged girls and obtained illicit images of them.
“Mr. Ladouceur stated that he has never met up with or intended to meet up with anyone,” Wojkowski wrote in his report. “Mr. Ladouceur admitted that he wanted to stop his behavior, also referencing that he needed help with same.”
Ladouceur was then charged with the offenses.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
