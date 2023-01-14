Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will taper to a few snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.