NEWBURYPORT — The Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation announced Friday it is shutting down the Newburyport Parks Conservancy and will conduct a forensic audit of its books.
The foundation serves as the fiscal agent for the Parks Conservancy, which was formed in 2012 to raise money for park maintenance and improvements.
The conservancy allowed donors to direct their money toward particular projects. But an incident involving a woman’s failed attempt to create a park bench memorial for her sister this summer has drawn considerable scrutiny from the City Council.
Former Mayor Lisa Mead, who was recently hired by the Morrill Foundation, said Friday that the nonprofit’s trustees will close out the conservancy after the audit.
“The trustees believe they have an obligation to the foundation, and to their donors, to make sure that everything was done in an appropriate manner,” she said. “There have been a number of questions raised and they want to answer those questions clearly to remove any doubt.”
Mead added that the forensic audit is expected to take about 60 days to perform and said the Morrill Foundation has shut down the conservancy’s website and no further donations will be accepted.
“The conservancy will make sure all the funds that are supposed to go to the city will be distributed the way they’re supposed to be distributed, if they haven’t already,” she said.
Mead said she met with Mayor Sean Reardon and Morrill Foundation tax accountant Jack Grady earlier in the week.
Reardon said Friday he was pleased to learn of the foundation’s decision to look into its finances.
“This is always the direction we wanted to go in,” he said. “We think the forensic audit is really important. We’ve been asking for it since probably July at this point. So hopefully, the city can get some good information.”
The mayor said he looks forward to continuing to work with the foundation.
“They’ve done a lot of great work here in Newburyport for many, many years. I just think, if we can close this conservancy loop, we can focus on that relationship and hopefully building it, moving forward,” he said.
Former Parks Director Lise Reid had been an administrator for the conservancy but recently left that position after being let go by the city over the summer.
Reid said in a text message Friday that it had been a pleasure working with the conservancy since she became involved in 2012.
“I would like to thank the Morrill family for their support of Newburyport parks and the many dedicated volunteers who gave their time and energy in service to the community,” she said.
Mead said the foundation has donated more than $1.8 million to city parks over the past 20 years and its trustees, Bob and Jim Morrill, have been disappointed by the City Council’s recent tone.
“They believe that they have done enormous good for the city and the city parks, and they believe that they are being painted with a brush that’s not appropriate,” she said.
Reardon said there is doubt whether the conservancy was set up properly in 2012 and now the city and the Morrill Foundation have been left to pick up the pieces.
“It’s unfortunate that (the trustees) feel like they’re getting caught in the middle. But hopefully we can close this loop and keep that relationship moving forward through the foundation, apart from the conservancy,” Reardon said.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley, who told councilors he wanted to see the foundation cut all ties with the conservancy by Dec. 31, said Friday he was happy to hear the audit was ordered.
“This is a step in the right direction. We don’t want to cast aspersions on the Morrill Foundation or its trustees but we want the names and amounts of the donors and donations to the conservancy,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
