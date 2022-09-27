NEWBURYPORT — The lights in Atwood Park will be going on for the first time during a special sunset celebration on Wednesday evening.
Four new post lights were recently installed along the park’s walkways to improve night time safety, visibility and accessibility.
The $33,000 project was funded with Community Preservation Act money and the work was completed in a joint effort between the city’s Parks Department and Department of Public Services.
Mayor Sean Reardon is expected to attend the lighting ceremony, which will take place at the park (12 School St.) at 6:30 p.m.
Manager of Special Projects Kim Turner wrote the $33,000 grant application to the Community Preservation Committee and said in a text message that the new lighting should improve accessibility and visibility in the park.
Turner added that neighbors of the park reached out to the Parks Commission two years ago with a request to install lighting that would extend the ability for neighbors to enjoy the park in the evening.
The Parks Commission eventually approved the addition of four sustainable, Dark Sky compliant, LED fixtures that pay homage to the city’s downtown light posts.
“With the support of the Community Preservation Committee, and the hard work of the Parks Department and DPS, residents may now enjoy this South End gem at nighttime,” Turner said.
The former tennis court has also received a number of improvements, including a new lawn, paved walkways and perennial gardens since 2014. Today, it is called Garrison Gardens.
