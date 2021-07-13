Auditions open for youth orchestra      

Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras has returned for in-person rehearsals and concerts, and is accepting video auditions from young musicians interested in joining its ensembles for 2021-22.
String, woodwind, brass and percussion students of all levels are invited to audition. Musicians new to the youth orchestras and returning students who wish to move to a different ensemble are required to submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of their choosing.
Returning musicians who wish to remain in their current ensemble simply need to register. All of the information needed to submit a video audition or to register are found on the website at nmyo.org.
Auditions will be accepted throughout the summer on a rolling basis until all seats are filled.
The organization offers seven ensembles, including two beginning string ensembles: prelude and overture; two full orchestras — intermezzo and symphony; a wind ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass and percussion; and two levels of flute choirs.
Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the symphony program.
The ensembles perform two major concerts and several smaller concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals take place in the Topsfield and Boxford area near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95.
For more information, to see audition requirements and video guidelines, and to submit an audition, go to nmyo.org/auditions or email auditions@nmyo.org.
