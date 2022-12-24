WEST NEWBURY — The town’s financial standing has survived numerous headwinds in the past few years but now appears to be on solid ground, auditor Tony Roselli told local officials this week.
Amid an economic downturn, West Newbury experienced multiple turnovers in key posts in the Finance Department, forcing those remaining to “to wear many hats and often work well more than the hours worked by peers in similar towns,” added Roselli of Roselli, Clark and Associates.
At the same time, West Newbury was transitioning to a town manager form of government, implementing a major software conversion, and managing impacts from the global pandemic and associated state and local fiscal recovery funding while also adjusting to increases in record keeping requirements.
“It’s a long, crazy story,” he said.
For the second consecutive year, the audit was completed prior to Sept. 30 and many lingering issues have been resolved. Among the financial highlights, West Newbury’s assets and deferred outflows of financial resources exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows by more than $33.6 million.
Of that, nearly $29.5 million represented the net position of governmental activities and nearly $4.2 million represented the net position of the business-type activities, Roselli’s report stated.
The government’s total net position increased by more than $1 million – approximately $900,000 in governmental activities and more than $100,000 in business-type activities.
Roselli said expenditures were lower than expected and revenues exceeded the forecast.
Furthermore, he pointed out that balances in the town’s Community Preservation Act fund, library trust fund and the combined nonmajor governmental funds were about $3.5 million, $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Long-term debt decreased by approximately $400,000.
The unassigned fund balance ended at about $5.6 million, representing an increase of $200,000. The unused tax levy capacity increased to $1.6 million. In July, West Newbury’s bond rating was increased to AAA by the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s.
“This was after years of establishing and enforcing financial policies and increasing reserves through effective budget, capital, and debt management,” the auditor noted.
“The one-notch upgrade reflects the town’s improved reserve levels from 28% of expenditures, or $4.1 million, at fiscal year end 2018 to 34% of expenditures ($5.4 million) at the 2021 fiscal year end,” S&P noted at the time of the rating change. “In addition, surplus operating performance over the last three fiscal years has resulted in reserves significantly higher than state peers, which we expect it will maintain.”
“You’re in a good spot financially,” Roselli told West Newbury officials, adding that similar to Moody’s Investors Service – another agency that assesses municipal creditworthiness, his firm prefers that municipalities hold an amount equal to 30% of expenditures in reserve. S&P looks for closer to 15% in reserve.
“The town should be proud of this accomplishment as its investment grade securities are now at the top of the rating scale,” Roselli told the Select Board.
Although West Newbury continues to have the highest funded other post-employment benefits, or OPEB, account in the state – an accomplishment originally achieved under the leadership of former Finance Director Tracy Blais – Roselli reported that OPEB assets decreased to about $2.6 million due to unrealized losses in the asset portfolio of $300,000.
The stabilization account decreased to $3.3 million due to unrealized losses in the asset portfolio of $200,000. The changes are consistent with decreases in plans across the state.
“The (OPEB) plan lost about $300,000 and dropped to a funding ratio of 88%, but this was unavoidable and is still a great position to be in,” Roselli said.
Blais, who left West Newbury after 19 years and is now serving as town administrator in Newbury, recently received the Eugene H. Rooney Jr. Public Service Award from Gov. Charlie Baker in recognition of her more than 30 years of public service.
Roselli praised the town for filling a vacancy created when former town accountant Stephanie Frontiera resigned in October with an internal candidate already familiar with the town’s financial processes. He also noted recent strides in addressing network security.
“Given that municipalities are major targets for cybercrime, this is a great step,” he said.
Town operations continue to be affected by what Roselli calls “a lack of clarity regarding where various authorities rest,” something Town Manager Angus Jennings continues to address. He urged town officials to push forward with plans to adopt a town charter.
Other suggestions for continued fiscal health include continuing to maintain enough reserves; reviewing investment yields on short-term excess money; planning conservatively; replenishing free cash – and spending it on nonrecurring items such as capital projects, excess snow removal and emergencies.
One key item that remains outstanding is the need to dispose of stale or abandoned checks through a tailing process – work that should be completed by December 2023, Roselli said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.