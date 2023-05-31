NEWBURYPORT — Dina Vargo, author of “Wild Women of Boston: Mettle and Moxie in the Hub,” will appear Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Vargo about the remarkable women profiled in her book, and why their stories should be part of the historic record.
As Vargo has said, while the “sons of liberty are celebrated in the rebellious history of Boston,” their less famous “sisters” have included “an audacious and determined procession of reformers, socialites, criminals and madams who made the city what it is today.”
Vargo will talk about four of the Hub’s “wild women,” including Salem-based African American abolitionist and activist for school integration Sarah Remond Parker. A hundred years before Rosa Parks, Parker refused to give up her seat while attending a play in Boston.
During The Gilded Age, activists Harriet Hemenway and Minna Hall led a boycott against bird plumage in ladies’ dress and brought the fashion industry to its knees. They paved the way for the founding of the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
In the 1850s, Mary Patten, 19 and pregnant at the time, took over command of a clipper ship when her husband, the captain, took ill. She skillfully and authoritatively led a hardscrabble crew of sailors in a race from New England to California.
For information about Vargo and her two books, “Wild Women” and “Hidden History of Boston,” visit www.dinavargo.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
