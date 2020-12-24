NEWBURYPORT – Local author and journalist Dyke Hendrickson recently donated a dozen copies of his new book on the Coast Guard to members of Station Merrimack River.
The book is “New England Coast Guard Stories: Remarkable Mariners,” which was published earlier this year.
“Coasties can learn more about the service,” said Hendrickson, who interviewed 50 Coast Guard members for the book. “Or they might want to pass it along as a holiday gift.”
Hendrickson recently finished writing another book of local interest, “Merrimack: The Resilient River.” It is scheduled to be released in April.
Hendrickson hosts the “Life Along the Merrimack” podcast on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. on 96.3 FM Joppa radio, and on local Comcast TV channel 9.
Hendrickson, a former reporter for The Daily News, is a research associate for the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
