NEWBURYPORT — Author and filmmaker Gretchen Sorin visits “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss her book and PBS documentary, “Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Sorin about the history of restricted movement for African-Americans dating from the era of slavery past emancipation into Reconstruction and beyond to the present.
The car, Sorin explains, opened up new possibilities for African-Americans to enjoy the open road, prompting creation of what she describes as a “parallel, unseen world of black motorists, who relied on travel guides, black only businesses, and informal communications networks to keep them safe.”
These guides included the famous Green Book, which helped grant Black Americans a basic rite — the family vacation.
Sorin will also address the pivotal role that cars played in the civil rights movement, including their role in the success of the Montgomery bus boycott.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (visit www.NCMHub.org and click on YouTube). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
