NEWBURYPORT – Author and history buff Leslie Miller will visit the Morning Show on Thursday, March 18 on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) to discuss the extraordinary life of wealthy 18th century Newburyport eccentric and self-titled “Lord” Timothy Dexter.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Miller about the New England Historical Society website that she and husband Dan Landrigan founded, which includes her essay, “Timothy Dexter: the Ridiculous Millionaire Who Sold Coals to Newcastle.”
Dexter’s other unlikely but profitable business deals included selling stray cats in the Caribbean and bedwarmers in the West Indies.
Miller will offer her take on the perennial question posed about Dexter: Was he a lucky buffoon or a shrewd dealmaker?
The show will also introduce Newburyport’s new Council on Aging director, Paula Burke, who will talk about her plans and priorities for seniors. Burke will discuss the range and depth of work experiences she brings to her job, including recently filling a similar role in Topsfield.
