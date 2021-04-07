ROWLEY — Local author and journalist Dyke Hendrickson discusses his new book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River, An Illustrated Narrative of the Most Historic River in New England,” in a virtual program April 21 at 7 p.m.
The program will be presented via Zoom by Rowley Public Library. Registration is required.
The book highlights the dramatic history of the Merrimack River. The 117-mile river runs from central New Hampshire to Newburyport, where it meets the Atlantic Ocean.
Thousands of immigrants worked in mills along the Merrimack, and this book tells their stories. In the 1970s, the filthy “Merrimuck” was cleaned up to serve again as one of the most popular waterways in New England.
The Merrimack continues to be an essential resource today, serving as the source of drinking water for 500,000 people, according to a press release.
Hendrickson is the outreach historian for the Merrimack River Watershed Council. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with a history degree in history, and did graduate work at the University of Maine.
He is a former writer and/or editor for the Portland Press Herald, New Orleans Times-Picayune, Boston Herald and The Daily News of Newburyport.
Visit the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar for more information and to register. After registering, a link for the program will be emailed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.