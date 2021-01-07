Author speaks on piracy in Colonial times

NEWBURYPORT —Author Eric Jay Dolin will speak on Jan. 14 about the era of piracy when lawless pirates plied the coastal waters of North America and beyond.
The program, presented by the Museum of Old Newbury, will be offered on Zoom at 7 p.m. Dolin is the author of “Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America’s Most Notorious Pirates.”
Set against the backdrop of the Age of Exploration, the book reveals the dramatic and surprising history of American piracy’s “Golden Age” — spanning the late 1600s through the early 1700s.
Dolin illustrates how American colonists supported these pirates at first in an early display of Colonial solidarity against the British Crown, and then violently opposed them.
Dolin will talk about the well-known pirates of this period, including Blackbeard, Captain Kidd and Edward Low, who delighted in torturing his prey. He will discuss the pirates’ enemies, including Gov. John Winthrop, evangelist Cotton Mather and young Benjamin Franklin.
“Black Flags, Blue Waters” was chosen as a “Must-Read” book for 2019 by the Massachusetts Center for the Book and was a finalist for the 2019 Julia Ward Howe Award given by the Boston Author’s Club.
To register for this event, go to the museum’s website at www.NewburyHistory.org and click on the calendar page. There will be a link to Eventbrite to reserve a ticket. Anyone making a reservation will receive a Zoom link to the program.
There is no charge for this program, although donations to the museum are gratefully accepted.
The museum preserves and interprets the history of Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury from presettlement to the present and carries out its mission through the administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications and research.
Support for the museum’s programs is provided in part by Mass Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institution for Savings.
