NEWBURYPORT — Writer Alena Dillon will discuss the inspiration behind her novel, "Mercy House," on Aug. 17 via Zoom at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
Dillon will also talk about her writing process, what she is working on, and will read an excerpt. The program begins at 7 p.m. and will include a question-and-answer session.
"Mercy House" is a LibraryReads and Amazon selection that has been optioned for a TV series by CBS All Access.
People can sign up on the library website, www.newburyportpl.org/events/, or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.