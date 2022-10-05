NEWBURYPORT — Suzanne DeWitt Hall will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss her debut novel, “The Language of Bodies,” which will be celebrated with a book launch Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on High Street.
Described by author Wally Lamb as a “film noir between covers,” “The Language of Bodies” portrays how main character Maddie Wells’ life spirals out of control after the murder of her wife, Char, a transgender woman of color.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview DeWitt Hall about her book’s exploration of the seductive power of revenge and how vengeance can, as DeWitt Hall has written, “blur the line between victim and perpetrator, hero and villain.”
Prior to moving from Newburyport, DeWitt Hall was an active member of the local community. Her novel opens in a fictional town that she describes as a “mash up” of Newburyport and Amesbury, and features an organization inspired by Historic New England.
DeWitt Hall’s other books include “Where True Love Is” devotionals, the “Living in Hope” series that supports family members and friends of transgender people, and the “Path of Unlearning” faith deconstruction books. For more information, visit www.sdewitthall.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
