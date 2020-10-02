NEWBURYPORT — Rehabilitation counselor and author Val Walker talks about her book Oct. 20 during a virtual program offered by Newburyport Public Library.
This program about Walker’s book, “400 Friends and No One to Call: Breaking through Isolation and Building Community,” will be presented via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
The book focuses on how despite the popularity of social media, social isolation is a growing epidemic in the U.S.
The National Science Foundation reported in 2014 that the number of Americans with no close friends has tripled since 1985. One out of four Americans has no one with whom they can talk about their feelings or worries, according to a library press release.
An unprecedented number of Americans are living alone.
Social isolation can shatter confidence and people can become ashamed of their loneliness because society stigmatizes people who are alone without support, the press release said.
“400 Friends and No One to Call” offers tips for befriending the wider community, building a social safety net, and fostering a sense of belonging.
Register through the library’s website calendar at /www.newburyportpl.org/events/10-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
