WEST NEWBURY — Author Doug Tallamy discusses the simple steps he believes people can and must take to reverse declining biodiversity in a virtual book talk sponsored by four local environmental groups April 28 at 7 p.m.
Tallamy, who wrote “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” will take part in a question-and-answer session after the talk.
The event, part of a broader effort to underscore the importance of native growth, providing habitat for pollinators and eradicating invasive plants, is hosted on the Essex County Greenbelt Association’s website with support from the West Newbury Open Space Committee, the West Newbury Garden Club, West Newbury Wild and Native, and the Gulf of Maine Institute.
“Recent headlines about global insect declines and three billion fewer birds in North America are a bleak reality check about how ineffective our current landscape designs have been at sustaining the plants and animals that sustain us,” organizers of the book talk state in a press release. “Such losses are not an option if we wish to continue our current standard of living on Planet Earth. The good news is that none of this is inevitable.”
Tallmay, a professor in the University of Delaware’s entomology and wildlife ecology department, has authored 103 research publications and taught insect-related courses for 40 years. His latest book, “Nature’s Best Hope,” is a New York Times best seller.
Tamally was awarded the 2008 Silver Medal by the Garden Writers’ Association for his book “Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in Our Gardens.”
He has also received the Garden Club of America’s Margaret Douglas Medal for Conservation, the Tom Dodd Jr. Award of Excellence, the 2018 AHS B.Y. Morrison Communication Award; and the 2019 Cynthia Westcott Scientific Writing Award.
To learn more about Tamally, visit https://homegrownnationalpark.org.
The book talk is free but space is limited, so registration is required. A link to the registration site is available on the Open Space Committee’s webpage at www.wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.