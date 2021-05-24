NEWBURYPORT — Robyn Powley, a board-certified behavior analyst, will be a guest Thursday on WJOP's “The Morning Show” to discuss autism spectrum disorders.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Powley about her practice, based in Exeter, New Hampshire, that works with families that have children on the autism spectrum. The practice uses applied behavior analysis to help manage behavior and create a positive environment, according to a press release.
Powley will describe the range of behavior and capabilities included on the autism spectrum. She will correct common misconceptions about people on the spectrum, as well as discuss the incidence of autism spectrum disorders in the U.S. and what behavioral signs prompt parents or teachers to seek evaluations.
Powley will also share success stories about children and families with whom she has worked.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
