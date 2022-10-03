NEWBURYPORT — The downtown area will become one giant, connected art gallery during the autumn Newburyport ArtWalk on Oct. 15.
The biannual, free self-guided tour gives people a chance to explore art galleries throughout the city’s historic downtown, as well as a few more off the beaten path.
The autumn ArtWalk will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and coordinator Julie Cook said it will offer the opportunity for people to get a jump on their holiday shopping.
“A lot of the artists are on hand, so you get to see them doing their work and some people have bought art pieces right off the easel,” she said.
Alan Bull Studio, Newburyport Framers, the Paula Estey Studio & Gallery, A Pleasant Shoppe LLC, Valerie’s Gallery, Sweethaven Gallery, Greetings by Design, the Firehouse Center for the Arts, the Indigo Artist Studio and the Newburyport Art Association are among the art galleries participating in the ArtWalk.
Blochaus Art Gallery owner Markus Sebastiano has been offering a full, contemporary gallery in The Tannery Marketplace for the past year and said he will showcase his new collection, which features vintage Newburyport.
“I like to call my style vintage contemporary, so I pull from the old and create a new feeling with contemporary paint, spray paint and different things,” he said. “That creates a 3-D-effect-style painting, layered with old newspapers and vintage articles. I’ve gotten a lot of that stuff through the town, so it has been fun to kind of discover the history of Newburyport. It really is incredible.”
Blochaus Art Gallery will have a DJ playing music from 3 to 6 p.m.
“We’ll be doing some ‘90s hip-hop and some lounge-type music,” Sebastiano said.
The 42-year-old said the city has been very welcoming to his new art gallery.
“We’ve been very well-received by the community. People keep saying, ‘We really needed something like this,’ which is a little bit different and a little more contemporary art. We have kind of a younger vibe and some new energy and it is something different that they have never seen before,” he said.
Cook said she hopes to have some artists painting outdoors, weather permitting, and gallery guides/maps can be found at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry offices, as well as in the passageway between State and Inn streets and at the ArtWalk gallery locations.
For a list of artists and locations, go to http://artwalknewburyport.blogspot.com/.
