NEWBURYPORT – Residents and staff at Avita of Newburyport, a senior living center on Wallace Bashaw Jr. Way, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 30.
To celebrate the vaccination clinic, the staff set up photo booths, decorated with balloons, and handed out "I'm vaccinated" stickers to everyone taking part.
Executive Director Matt Carson said residents were excited and relieved to have the vaccine administered.
“It was a great day for our residents, staff, families and humanity," Carson said in a press release. "I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel!”
Northbridge Communities, the parent company of Avita, said in a statement, "After over 10 months of social distancing, mask wearing, and adjusting to a new, and at times challenging, normal, everyone is celebrating the chance to get back to what Avita of Newburyport does best – living well and loving life, safely together."
Associates were excited for their turn to get the vaccine as well. Resident care associate Paige Comeau said she was happy to get vaccinated “for our residents and to protect family members that are immune compromised.”
The company said Avita of Newburyport is committed to ensuring the health and safety of residents, families and associates and will continue with a policy of mask wearing and following social distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.