GEORGETOWN — A national nonprofit has formed a local chapter in town, with a commitment to give out $1,000 grants for 10 months of the year with four of the grants specifically for students, teachers or staff from Georgetown Public Schools.
The group, Awesome Georgetown, is part of “a global experiment in community philanthropy,” according to a press release.
The group plans to give “no strings attached” grants to applicants deemed to have the “most awesome” idea to enhance the community in a positive way, according to the release.
The group will award grants specifically to students/teachers/staff in Georgetown four times a year (February, April, June and November) and is open to the entire Georgetown community six times per year (January, March, May, September, October and December).
The local chapter is made up of a board of 20 trustees, all of whom are members of the Georgetown community with an interest in supporting the positive aspirations of others and encouraging a spirit of innovation in town.
People of all ages can enter project applications for consideration of these grants. Awesome Georgetown seeks to fund ideas that will be significantly enhanced with a $1,000 cash infusion.
To apply, interested applicants need to fill out an application online. Applicants need to tell the trustees about themselves, about their projects, and how they would use the money.
The deadline for applications for the following month’s grant is the last day of each month. The application process is open until Aug. 31 for the first “Pitch Night,” which will be on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. at Flatbread Georgetown.
To apply for a grant or for additional information: https://www.awesomefoundation.org/en/chapters/georgetown.
