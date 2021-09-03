BEVERLY — Jon Mattarocchia has acted in commercials, performed stunt work in movies, and been “in and out of acting” over the last decade. Now the 36-year-old Danvers resident is taking his biggest shot at making it in the entertainment business.
Mattarocchia, who grew up in Newburyport, is shooting a TV pilot on the North Shore with the hopes of selling the show to Netflix or Amazon, which he said have both expressed interest in the project.
“I’m very confident in it,” Mattarocchia said. “I think people are going to enjoy the pilot and want to see more of it.”
The show, tentatively titled “Back Bay,” is about a man who is thrown back into the world of dating after leaving a long-term relationship and must adjust to the era of social media and dating apps. Mattarocchia wrote the script and plays the lead character.
“He doesn’t know how to handle it,” Mattarocchia said. “His friends give him advice and every time he listens to them it sort of backfires in some kind of hysterical way.”
The pilot is being shot in Beverly and Salem with a mostly local crew. The director, Eddie Frateschi, used to live in Beverly. The executive producer, Kelly Mackin, lives in Ipswich and owns Half Baked Cafe in Beverly. Shooting locations include Half Baked, Fibber McGee’s, Henry’s Market and Ellis Square Social in Beverly and The Lobster Shanty in Salem.
Mackin said she got involved when a friend asked if a scene could be shot at Half Baked, her cafe in Beverly Farms. She helped with the shooting that day and ended up staying with the project.
“Everybody involved is just amazing,” Mackin said. “I got really involved and really invested and I just couldn’t let go.”
The cast includes Jackie Flynn, a Boston-area actor and comedian who has been in “Something About Mary” and “Shallow Hal” and is currently in “Loudermilk” on Amazon Prime.
Although Mattarocchia is from Newburyport, he said he dropped out of high school, later obtaining his GED and enrolling at North Shore Community College. He got the idea for the TV pilot when he went through a bad break-up and starting writing a script based on that experience.
“It kind of helped me get through it,” he said. “I kind of laughed at myself. I shared it with people in the industry and they thought it was fresh. I got interest from Netflix and Amazon, who want to take a look at it when it’s done.”
Mattarocchia described himself as a “North Shore kid” and said he wanted to film the show in this area.
“I’m trying to keep everything here and show that things like this can be done here,” he said. “I’m trying to use places I’ve gone to in my life. The places where we’ve shot are all so happy to help a group of local people who are following their dream.”
Mattarocchia said he has a number of investors in the project. If companies like Netflix or Amazon take a pass, he said there are other options like entering the show in festivals or airing it on YouTube.
“I have no doubt in my mind that it will go somewhere,” he said.
