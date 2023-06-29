AMESBURY — Folks looking for fun ways to cool off as the weather heats up can include Lake Gardner on their list of destinations as the city announced it would reopen Friday.
“We are excited to see residents and visitors enjoy once again this heavily utilized recreational spot that includes swimming, boating, and access point to a system of hiking trails,” William Donohue, the city’s communications director, said in a statement Wednesday.
Lake Gardner is one of two lakes in the city, the other being Lake Attitash.
Donohue gave an overview of the newly completed renovation project at the lake and explained why it was necessary.
“For safety, the gates were originally closed in September of 2022 to allow Amesbury DPW, under the direction of then-Director Rob Desmarais, to begin work that included regrading the beach area, pouring the footings and pad for the new sail shade, adding footing for the new security camera pole, and hydroseeding new grass.,” Donohue said, referring to the Amesbury Department of Public Works.
When winter came and further construction wasn’t possible, the gates were opened to allow public access to the trails before being closed again in May to allow the DPW to complete the project. The remaining work included putting in new sidewalks, paving the parking lot, installing the new sail shade, and planting additional grass, he added.
“Additional kayak racks and picnic tables were also added by the Recreation Department, with lawn games such as cornhole, jumbo Jenga, and ladder toss soon to be available,” Donohue said.
He said Inspectional Services will resume water quality testing at Lake Gardner this week, with results set to be posted on social media and the city website.
“Additionally, the Recreation Department will be adding the float ropes to clearly mark the area designated for swimming. Amesbury police will also be checking the area regularly,” Donohue said.
Lastly, Donohue expressed gratitude on behalf of the city for all the work the DPW and Recreation Department put into the project, particularly during recent rainy conditions.
Bruce McBrien, president of the Lake Gardner Improvement Association, said it is great to see the lake ready to reopen. He explained that his group is composed of Amesbury residents advocating for Lake Gardner, the beach and the surrounding Powow Hill conservation area.
“Regarding the beach, we’ve worked for decades to improve it, collaborating with the city and the DPW to create a beautiful granite wall, helping with a kayak rack, and organizing annual cleanups,” McBrien said.
He noted that the project was more complex than many realized, and credited Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office and the DPW for planning and overseeing the work. He said his group is looking forward to seeing the improved parking, the shade structure and the restored sand.
“We’ve all endured a long closure and are anxious to get back in to swim, paddle and hike, and I hope all who come appreciate the improvements,” McBrien said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
