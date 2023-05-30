SALISBURY — Operating with speed that has both surprised and pleased town officials, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation officially reopened Salisbury Beach Access Points 9 and 10 on Friday just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Local leaders first learned during a Salisbury Beach Resiliency Subcommittee meeting May 4 that DCR shut down Points 8, 9 and 10 for a year due to beach erosion.
Public reaction was swift and vocal, first on social media and then during a Board of Selectmen meeting four days later that saw residents flood Town Hall to voice their outrage.
The issue reached Beacon Hill about the same time and prompted Gov. Maura Healey to visit the site May 8. DCR, state and town officials followed suit a day later.
Among those converging near the access points were DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and Selectman Chuck Takesian.
DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo spoke about the importance of reopening Access Points 9 and 10 in time for summer.
“Salisbury Beach is an economic driver for the North Shore region, and we are thrilled to be restoring access to this beautiful beach for beachgoers today at Access Points 9 and 10 – right in time for the Memorial Day weekend," Arrigo said.
"This is the result of the hard work of our incredible DCR crews and a true partnership between us, the town, community members – as well as the Merrimack River Beach Alliance, Sen. Tarr and Rep. Shand, who were all committed to making this happen as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” he added.
Arrigo stressed the state's determination to keep communication open with the town.
“DCR is committed to continuing this partnership with local leaders as we work to support the thousands of visitors who come to the beach each year.”
Takesian spoke about how things developed Friday.
“We had a briefing at about 1 p.m. and they said that they were trying very hard to get it open by 4 p.m. and they did do that," he said. "I'm just very pleased that they really sped it up. They got it open for Memorial Day, 9 and 10, so that's great.”
Takesian said Access Point 8, which was demolished last weekend, could be completed by the end of June. He added that the response from residents about the speed and progress of the work has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Everybody's very happy. They are very appreciative of the whole process,” Takesian said.
