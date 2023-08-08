AMESBURY — Partnership of Amesbury Community and Teens and The Pettengill House are working with the Housing Authority to help get kids ready for the new school year with the Back to School Block Party next week.
The party is set for Aug. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Macy Terrace.
Pettengill House social worker Heather Penny explained who would attend the block party.
“The families that live in the Macy Street community and also Orchard Park, so any families that are living in family housing through the Amesbury Housing Authority,” she said.
Kelly McKora, program coordinator for Partnership of Amesbury Community and Teens, or PACT, explained why the event is being held.
“It is important because Amesbury is a lot more socially and economically diverse than a lot of people are aware of. and we need to represent all of our community, not just some members of our community. There are people in our community that are underrepresented, and I think it’s very important that they have the same opportunities,” McKora said.
She spoke about what people can expect.
“They walk outside their homes and there are games, there’s face painting, there’s food and snacks, and the best part is our school representatives are there, our Police Department is there, and it’s a nice way to just connect outside of the school, connect when it’s not necessarily a crisis situation,” McKora said.
Mayor Kassandra Gove and Superintendent of Schools Elizabeth McAndrews will attend, Penny said.
“Who wouldn’t want to come and play cornhole with the mayor?” she said.
Penny said there is large turnout for the each year.
“In my eyes, it has been the perfect avenue to bring everyone together,” she said.
McKora said she is eager to attend for the first time.
“I’m just really excited to be there as PACT because we want to support positive youth development and really bring out the resilience in young people and give them a seat at the table,” she said. “This is an opportunity to connect with them and get more youth involved in our efforts.”
Penny praised the collaboration with PACT and the work put in to help make the event memorable for families.
“The students that are part of the PACT program, they are fantastic at running the games with the kids, we always have some sort of arts and craft that can encompass all of the ages,” she said. “So this year, I think they’re making friendship bracelets. Typically, we’re really trying to have games that are promoting teamwork.”
She said there will be raffles, including coupons for free ice cream at Hodgies or a coupon to Market Basket, as well as some offering activities such as possibly miniature golf lessons or bowling. There will also be a local photographer taking family pictures.
“We are super excited about that, really looking at experiences that can bond the families as well as bond them with their neighbors,” Penny said.
Those who sign up will receive a backpack full of school essentials waiting for them labeled with their name. Volunteers have worked with schools to ensure students will have exactly what they need. The community is invited to donate supplies.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
