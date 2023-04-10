GROVELAND — School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen and interim Principal Brenda Erhardt recently highlighted the positive efforts of the Police Department and the Drug Awareness Resistance Education program at Bagnall Elementary School.
Fifty-three students were recognized at a DARE graduation ceremony March 30.
“Our department is proud to support our Bagnall students and teach them about the effects of drugs and alcohol, but also how to make the best decisions,” Gillen said. “In DARE, we want them to ‘define’ the problem, ‘assess’ their choices, ‘respond’ with facts, and ‘evaluate’ their choices.”
Police Sgt. Josh Sindoni leads the DARE program, which teaches students drug and alcohol resistance, but also empathy, respect, responsibility, communication anti-bullying techniques, how to deal with stress, and the importance of making good decisions.
The program is funded through the Groveland Police Department budget. Sindoni has proposed a “pay it forward” event, possibly a car wash, to help fund next year’s program.
“The entire Bagnall community is grateful to Chief Jeffrey Gillen, Sgt. Sindoni and the entire Groveland Police Department for their collaboration with our students and staff,” Erhardt said. “They have made a significant impact on our students.”
