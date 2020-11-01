WEST NEWBURY — Prekindergarten students at Bagnall Elementary School will begin fully remote learning starting Monday after two students at the school tested positive for the coronavirus and are self-isolating in accordance with Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol.
In a press release Sunday, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and interim Principal James Day said all three sections of the school’s prekindergarten students will study remotely through at least Nov. 12.
Because of the protocols in place at the school, no other grades are affected and there is no change to the schedule for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, the release said.
Since being informed of the incident, the school has followed all health protocols, including collaborating with the public health nurse and Board of Health to complete contact tracing. The public health nurse has contacted everyone who was in close contact with the two students, who are not identified because of privacy laws.
All close contacts should be tested but must self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to the person who tested positive, regardless of the test result.
The school district reminds students and residents that if they are not contacted by a local or state public health official, they are not a close contact.
The release said if anyone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, they should stay home and get a COVID-19 test.
Testing can be done either through a primary health care provider or at one of the testing sites throughout the state. Additionally, the district asks those parents whose children are tested for COVID-19 to please report the results to the school nurse.
The facilities team will sanitize the entire school building before students return to school.
