WEST NEWBURY -- Bagnall Elementary pre-K students will begin fully remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 2, after two students at the school tested positive for the coronavirus and are self-isolating in accordance with Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol.
In a press release on Sunday, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Interim Principal James Day said all three sections of the school's pre-K students will study remotely through at least Thursday, Nov. 12.
Because of the protocols that are in place at the school, no other grades are affected and there is no change to the schedule for K-6 students, the release said.
Since being informed of the incident, the school has followed all Department of Health protocols, including collaborating with the public health nurse and Board of Health to complete contact tracing. The public health nurse has contacted everyone who were in close contact with the two students, who are not identified because of privacy laws.
All close contacts should be tested but must self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to the person who tested positive, regardless of the test result.
The school district reminds students and residents that if they are not contacted by a local or state public health official, they are not a close contact.
The release said that if anyone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, they should stay home and get a COVID-19 test. Testing can be done either through your primary healthcare provider or at one of the testing sites located throughout the state. Additionally, the district asks those parents whose students are tested for COVID-19 to please report the results to the school nurse.
The facilities team will also be sanitizing the entire school building before students return to school.
