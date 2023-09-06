WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Jim Day recently announced multiple new hires and two new members of the leadership team at Bagnall School.
The Pentucket Regional School District has hired five new teachers at Bagnall.
Hannah Gohr has been hired as a kindergarten teacher, Madi Codair as a Grade 4 teacher, Korri Finn as a Grade 6 teacher, Laurel Chabib as a life skills teacher, and Camille Torres joins the therapeutic intervention program (Grades 3-6).
Bagnall also welcomes four more staff members: including library and media staff member Lisa Pitella, and paraprofessionals Oliver Bucco, Molly Casey and Nicole Freeman.
There are also two new members of Bagnall’s leadership team.
Jennifer Barreto will join the district as Bagnall’s new assistant principal. Caitlin Guilfoil, who has been Bagnall’s special education coordinator for four years, will expand her role as an administrator on the school’s leadership team.
“We are thrilled to have these qualified individuals join our team,” Bartholomew said in a release. “They each bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to Bagnall School, and I am confident they will be valuable assets within our district. Welcome to you all!”
