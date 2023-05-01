GROVELAND — Bagnall School students got their hands dirty on Arbor Day as they planted trees donated by a local tree service company while doing their part to protect the Earth.
Students in prekindergarten through sixth grade gathered in excited clusters as they planted trees Friday on the school grounds with each class planting one for a total of seven. Classes came out one at a time, starting at 8:35 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m., with a break from 11:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The trees were donated by Collins Family Tree Experts.
Acting Principal Brenda Erhardt said the project gave students a connection to Earth Day and Arbor Day based on what they have been taught at school.
She thanked “the Town of Groveland and Collins Family Tree Experts, who orchestrated this event, making it a true community endeavor. And every one of our students had a hand in planting the trees, so they’ll be able to come back for years to come to see how the trees have flourished.” She expressed her gratitude to Collins Family Tree Experts owner Steve Collins for making the event possible.
“He is just a generous community member. He went to the town and got all the permitting and did all of that work. And then the town was thrilled to have the trees planted and the school clearly is excited to do it,” Erhardt said.
Growing up locally and graduating from the same school, Collins said it felt like a “good opportunity to give back,” adding that his son attends Bagnall.
“A lot what I do is cutting trees, and I enjoy pruning and planting them, it just doesn’t happen very often,” Collins said. So today was a day to do a good thing. The school grounds don’t have an unlimited budget, these trees cost a lot of money, so I thought it would be nice if we bought and donated it so it’d spruce up the grounds of the school and give us a little time to talk to the kids.”
Erhardt said students were excited to go outside and plant the trees.
“The little ones were just saying, ‘Well, it helps our Earth and it’s fun to put dirt in the ground,’ whereas the older kids answered more like, ‘This is really our part to help our Earth stay healthy,’ and had more articulate answers, especially making the connections from the classroom to what they actually did. So the real world connections for our older students really made an impact on them,” Erhardt said.
Collins said he thought it was awesome to see the student enjoy planting trees.
“I hope they take something from it when they go home. I’ve been giving them a little goodie bag and inside the goodie bag part of it was a little tape measure that a company donated to me, and then instructions to measure trees and check out trees in their yard and stuff,” Collins said.
He also said it was a good chance to do something special with his crew.
“We all have kids, and we’re just spreading awareness of how important trees are,” Collins said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.