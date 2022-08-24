SALISBURY — Hundreds of people over several hours Tuesday night paid tribute to Robert "Bahama Bob" Urzi, the local musician found dead in early July, in perhaps the most fitting way, by attending a benefit music concert features several well known local bands.
The event at The Deck raised more than $1,600 for the local Boys & Girls Club and according to organizers paid tribute to a musician who was beloved by a large percentage of Greater Newburyport residents.
'It was a tremendous success," The Deck owner Mark Audette said. "It was a blast and the music was tremendous."
Among those who performed were Pat Badger of Extreme and The Dark Desert Eagles, Chris Martinez, Frank Crevello and others.
Audette said the second floor of The Deck holds 125 people and during the four-hour event the space was never empty.
Fred Doriron, who manages local marinas owned by Audette, took the lead in organizing the event. He said Bahama Bob would have loved the event.
"As Bob would say, 'I don't play an instrument, I play the crowd,'" Doiron said.
Audette went on to say that he and many in the area were stunned to find out he passed away in early July calling him a "real nice guy" who had a powerful presence everywhere he went.
Asked what was his highlight of the event, Doiron said it was seeing all the bands there. When he was organizing the event, every band he asked to play, said yes.
"They had a great show," Doiron said.
About a week after his death, as many as 500 people spread out over a section of Plum Island beach. The “beach jam,” featured live music from area groups, including the Alex Anthony Band and members of Bahama Bob’s band.
