GROVELAND — New details regarding the arrest of a Massachusetts State Police sergeant accused of attacking a New Hampshire woman and then fleeing from police last month emerged Thursday during the start of a bail hearing in Rockingham Superior Court.
Bryan W. Erickson, 38, of Groveland was charged on Jan. 31 with second-degree assault (strangulation), simple assault, obstructing report of a crime, disobeying an officer, criminal trespass and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Although Exeter, New Hampshire, police say Erickson drove away quickly when he saw them, Massachusetts State Police arrested him without incident shortly after he returned to his home.
The hearing Thursday ended at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to resume Friday at 1 p.m., also via videoconference.
At Erickson’s arraignment Feb. 3 in the same Brentwood, New Hampshire, courthouse, Judge Martin Honigberg ordered him held without bail pending trial after ruling he was a danger to the woman and society.
Prosecutor Jill Cook asked Honigberg to find Erickson dangerous after laying out the alleged events of Jan. 31 and delving into his background.
Cook said in addition to his years as a trooper, Erickson was also a U.S. Marine for eight years. Combined, he has decades of training in lethal force and other areas that would put the woman at risk if he is released.
During her argument, Cook said Erickson showed little regard for the public’s safety when he drove off at up to 80 mph to avoid being captured by Exeter police.
Erickson’s attorney argued that because his client was a state trooper and risked losing his job if he violated any court orders, he could be trusted to abide by all bail conditions. The attorney also said Erickson has a clean record and has been protecting the public for years.
But Honigberg was not convinced and called Erickson's decision to flee from the scene “horrifyingly dangerous to the public.”
While awaiting trial, Erickson was ordered to have no contact with the woman, to remain drug and alcohol free, comply with all restraining orders, and have no firearms or weapons.
State police spokesman David Procopio said Erickson was immediately relieved of his duties after his arrest. He was taken to the Exeter police station for booking.
Procopio condemned Erickson's alleged actions and went on to say the state police force has "zero tolerance" for such behavior if it occurred.
State police were expected to conduct a departmental hearing last week to determine Erickson's duty status. An internal investigation was also expected to get underway, according to Procopio.
An email to Procopio on Thursday asking if the hearing took was not returned.
When Exeter police responded to a 911 call from the woman Jan. 31 at about 3 a.m., she told officers Erickson assaulted her and left on foot through the back garage door.
The woman gave police a description of Erickson’s pickup, which was seen nearby a short time later. But when Erickson saw that officers were close, he drove away at speeds of up to 80 mph toward neighboring Kingston, New Hampshire, according to police.
Erickson managed to elude officers, prompting Exeter police to obtain a warrant for his arrest, according to court documents.
At the bail evidentiary hearing Thursday, which will determine if Erickson will be allowed to post bail while awaiting trial, Exeter police Detective Patrick Mulholland testified that Erickson not only placed a hand around the woman's neck during the attack, but covered her mouth with his hand.
"And she couldn't breathe," Mulholland said, adding that the incident took place in her bedroom just before she was about to take a shower.
Mulholland also said Erickson headbutted her twice, the second time causing serious pain. The detective said Erickson began attacking her when she tried to get her phone.
The woman eventually got back on her feet and tried to leave the room but Erickson blocked her exit. She eventually managed to get her phone and called 911 for help. Mulholland guessed the entire altercation took between 20 and 25 minutes.
The hearing ended for the day just as Erickson's attorney, Hank Brennan, began questioning Mulholland. Brennan said the woman gave police two different versions about what took place during Erickson's visit to her home, one more violent than the other.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
