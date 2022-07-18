AMESBURY — Acting police Chief Craig Bailey can drop the the first word from his title after being named the city’s 23rd chief of police earlier this month.
The city is negotiating its contract with Bailey, according to a press release Friday. He was earning $165,000 a year as acting police chief, and his contract as chief is retroactive to July 1.
Bailey, an Amesbury native, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Western New England University.
Bailey recently retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, where he held the rank of lieutenant commander. He has been with his hometown Police Department since 1997.
He made his way up the ranks, serving as a sergeant, lieutenant, executive officer, deputy chief and was named acting police chief after his predecessor, William Scholtz, stepped down due to health concerns and other factors in March 2021.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in the press release she is confident Bailey will continue to lead the Police Department to the next level.
“I look forward to working with him and his team to meet and exceed the expectations of law enforcement today,” she said.
Bailey said in the release he is “excited, proud and honored” to be the city’s 23rd chief of police.
The police profession has been met with many challenges and has seen considerable change over the past 25 years, Bailey said, noting that he remains excited for what the future holds.
“Regardless of these challenges and changes, I am incredibly confident that your police department is ready to move forward as a community-based organization which will undoubtedly better serve the city of Amesbury,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
