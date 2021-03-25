BOSTON — Residents who can’t leave their homes to travel to a mass vaccination site or other vaccine distribution location can take part in a new statewide homebound vaccination program, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
“We’re working to ensure everyone has access to a vaccine once they become eligible, including those who can’t leave their homes due to medical conditions or other circumstances,” Baker said at a Statehouse news conference.
The state’s COVID-19 command center has been working to set up a program to vaccinate people at their homes.
Baker said the efforts will take advantage of the experience of local boards of health and the Commonwealth Care Alliance.
The program — which will launch on Monday — allows local boards of health to vaccinate homebound folks on their own or to partner with the state.
There are estimated 25,000 homebound people statewide who are unable to get to a vaccination site and are eligible for the program.
The program will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot.
As Baker detailed progress on getting people vaccinated, the state reported 2,274 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the Department of Public Health's daily data. A total of 586,298 people have tested positive in the state since the pandemic began here a year ago. The DPH also said 39 more people had died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,671.
A total of 631 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus, DPH said, including 137 in intensive care units and 87 patients who were intubated.
The local numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continued to inch up in most Greater Newburyport communities, according to the DPH.
In the previous week, DPH reported Amesbury recorded 10 positive cases, going from 971 to 981 during the pandemic; Georgetown recorded eight cases, rising from 499 to 507; Groveland went up seven, from 429 to 436; and Merrimac added five positive COVID-19 cases, going from 349 to 354 in total since March 2020.
In addition: Newbury rose by four cases, from 279 to 283; Newburyport was up 14 cases, from 929 to 943; Rowley had risen five, from 356 to 361; Salisbury had added nine positive cases, rising from 575 to 585; and West Newbury was stable, with no increase in the 171 cases reported last week, in total, since the state government issued emergency orders a year ago.
No area nursing homes or assisted living centers recorded changes in the number of positive cases or deaths over the past week, according to the DPH.
To read the data, go to https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting
