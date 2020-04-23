BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation Tuesday authorizing Amesbury to issue up to four additional liquor licenses at the Maples Crossing sports entertainment complex on South Hunt Road.
State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, said the governor signed House Bill 4333 into law, clearing the way for the city to grant new licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed on the premises.
“Everyone is looking forward to getting our local businesses back up and running and getting people back to work,” Kelcourse said in a press release. “The completion of Maples Crossing will help provide a significant boost to the local economy, and this bill is a key component to making that project a success.”
A groundbreaking was held for Maples Crossing, a development with an estimated $70 million price tag, in September. It’s scheduled to be completed in 2021. The name pays tribute to the Amesbury Maples, the country’s oldest amateur hockey club.
Maples Crossing is being constructed next to Amesbury Sports Park. It will offer visitors a wide range of dining, entertainment, health and wellness, and sports-related opportunities, including a 2,500-seat event center and six hockey rinks.
Kelcourse and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, filed the liquor license bill on the city’s behalf last year. The bill, which was engrossed by the House on Feb. 27 and the Senate on April 9, was sent to Baker after being enacted in both branches April 13.
“The passage of this legislation is excellent news for the city of Amesbury as we take another important step toward Maples Crossing coming to life,” DiZoglio said in the press release. “This is a project that will create jobs, boost the local economy and leave a positive and lasting impact on the community. I thank the Amesbury City Council and mayor for their tireless advocacy, which was so critical in sending this bill across the finish line.”
“It was great to work with Senator DiZoglio and local officials to get this bill passed,” Kelcourse said. “Giving Amesbury the ability to issue these additional liquor licenses will have a positive economic impact for the city.”
