BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation authorizing the town of Salisbury to take control of the Ring’s Island Water District, a move that will allow the town to upgrade Ring's Island and Bridge Road.
State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who filed the bill last year with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen on the town's behalf, said the governor signed Senate Bill 2597 into law on April 29 and it takes effect on July 1.
“This is fantastic news for the town and its residents,” said Kelcourse in a press release. “This bill will allow the town to move forward with necessary upgrades to Ring’s Island and Bridge Road. It will ultimately assist with the costs associated to replace the Bridge Road water main.”
The Bridge Road water main was first installed in 1938. The town intends to install a new water main before the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is scheduled to repave Bridge Road in 2021.
“The passage of this important legislation will provide the town of Salisbury the authority and support it needs to proceed with key improvements at Ring’s Island," DiZoglio said in the release. "Thank you to Town Manager Harrington and the Board of Selectmen for your persistent advocacy around the bill, which was so critical to getting it across the finish line.”
Harrington thanked Kelcourse and DiZoglio for their work on the bill.
“When the merger between Ring's Island Water and the town takes effect on July 1, we will finally have a unified water system, which we will continue to maintain to the highest standards possible," Harrington said in the release. "Starting this summer, we will look start the first major project of the combined systems by replacing the aging water main on Bridge Road, from the Gillis Bridge to Salisbury Square.
"None of this would have been possible without the hard work of our legislative delegation," Harrington said.
The bill, which was engrossed by the Senate on March 12 and the House on April 27, was sent to Baker after being enacted in both branches on April 27.
