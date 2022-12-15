BOSTON — Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to take over as head of the nation's largest college sports governing body.
Baker, who steps down in January, has been hired as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which governs more than 1,100 schools and nearly 500,000 student athletes across the country. He is set to take over the NCAA's top job in March, the organization said Thursday.
Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University and chair of the NCAA Board of Governors who led the search committee, said Baker has "shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways."
"As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Gov. Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience," she said in a statement.
"These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics," she added.
NCAA officials said besides his two terms as governor, Baker brings "decades of experience spearheading transformations at high profile institutions in the private and public sectors."
Baker, a two-term Republican, took office in 2015. He announced plans earlier this year not to seek a third term.
"The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge,” Baker said. "And for the fans that faithfully fill stadiums, stands and gyms from coast to coast, I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come."
He will take over the NCAA at a time of transition, with "legal shifts in the environment surrounding college sports" challenging the NCAA's ability to "serve as an effective national regulator for college athletics" which it says has resulted in "an untenable patchwork of individual state laws."
One issue that's likely to take the forefront are demands from college leaders for Congress to set regulations on compensation for the use of college athlete's names, images and likeness since the NCAA lifted its ban in 2021 on athletes being paid endorsers.
Baker, who played on the junior varsity basketball team at Harvard University, pledged to begin working with student-athletes and NCAA members to "modernize college sports to suit today's world, while preserving its essential value."
The NCAA's search team members said Baker's "history of successfully forging bipartisan solutions to complex problems stood out to the search committee as uniquely suited to the NCAA's present needs."
The NCAA is headquartered in Indianapolis and it wasn't immediately clear if Baker plans to relocate for the new job.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
